IND v AUS 2020: 'The head coach should have updated Virat Kohli on that front' - Gautam Gambhir on the Rohit Sharma injury fiasco

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that the national team's head coach should have made Virat Kohli aware of Rohit Sharma's injury status before the press conference.

The Indian skipper had admitted that he was in the dark regarding his vice-captain's availability while addressing the media ahead of the Australia tour.

In the recent episode of the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Gambhir and VVS Laxman shared their views regarding the lack of communication about Rohit Sharma's participation in the Australia tour.

Gautam Gambhir was asked how the baffling situation of Virat Kohli not knowing the injury status of Rohit Sharma could have been handled differently.

While acknowledging that it is an extremely unfortunate situation, Gambhir responded that the Indian team's head physio, head coach and the chairman of selectors should have been in agreement and aware of the scenario.

"It is very unfortunate. Virat Kohli has gone into the press conference, he has told the media that he has no clue about the update."

"Probably the three most important people in this entire scenario are your head physio, your head coach and your Chairman of Selectors. All these people should have been on the same page."

He added that Virat Kohli should have got the latest update on Rohit Sharma's status from the Indian head coach before proceeding for the press conference.

"The head coach should have updated Virat Kohli on that front, about what's the update on Rohit Sharma."

Gambhir signed off by observing that Virat Kohli going to the press conference and expressing his ignorance about Rohit Sharma's availability for the tour demonstrated the lack of communication and coordination between all the stakeholders.

"You are going into a press conference and saying that he had no update on Rohit Sharma's injury, which is very very unfortunate because somewhere down the line I think he is an important player and at the same time there could have been much better communication and coordination which was lacking somewhere."

VVS Laxman expresses disappointment at the communication breakdown regarding Rohit Sharma's injury status

Rohit Sharma did not travel with the Indian team to Australia after the IPL 2020 final [P/C: iplt20.com]

VVS Laxman pointed out that Rohit Sharma should have been a part of the initial Indian squad that was selected for the Australian tour and expressed disappointment about the lack of communication in this aspect.

"I feel in the first place he should have been selected and the communication is something which is disappointing."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor added that he is extremely surprised that all the stakeholders, including the team management, are not in constant touch regarding Rohit Sharma's injury status.

"I am really surprised because in this age of communication when there are so many WhatsApp groups, I am sure there would have been a group between the team management, the Chairman of selection committee and the in-charge of the medical team of the BCCI and usually everything is updated to the team management and everyone are kept in loop."

Laxman signed off by expressing his disbelief at a communication breakdown that involves the captain and his deputy.

"So I am not really sure why there is a communication breakdown as far as this case is concerned. We are talking about two senior players."

The latest update from the BCCI is that Rohit Sharma will be assessed on December 11, after which a decision will be taken regarding his availability for the Test series against Australia.

Even if he is deemed fit to travel, it might be difficult for the Indian opener to be available for the first couple of Test matches as he would have to undergo a quarantine period in Australia.