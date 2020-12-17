IND v AUS 2020: "There was no run there" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane mix-up

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ajinkya Rahane was responsible for the mix-up between him and Virat Kohli during the first innings of the ongoing IND v AUS ICC World Test Championship match.

Giving his views on Sony Sports Network after the day's play, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that there was no run in there. Still, Ajinkya Rahane called for it, and eventually, it resulted in Virat Kohli's run out.

"There was no run there, the fielder was too close. Kohli did the right thing, he had no business to look back. A little bit of disgust was shown but those are the painful moments that compensate for all the other perks you get from the game," Manjrekar said.

Ajinkya Rahane had placed a delivery from Nathan Lyon towards the cover fielder. He immediately called for a run, but declined then. In the meantime, non-striker Virat Kohli covered half the distance. Ultimately, fielder Josh Hazlewood's swift throw to Lyon forced a well-set Kohli to return to the dressing room.

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia!



Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

I was amazed that Virat Kohli kept his composure: Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli has a never-ending hunger for runs. The fans have noted that he is always furious with himself after losing his wicket. Still, he did not lose his cool in Adelaide after the run-out and calmly returned to the pavilion.

Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised by the Indian skipper's composure as he added:

"I was amazed that Virat Kohli kept his composure. Completely the fault of his partner, there is nothing to suggest that Kohli shouldn't have backed up that much."

Virat Kohli missed out on his first Test hundred of the year by 26 runs. It will be interesting to see if he could end his century drought in the second innings.