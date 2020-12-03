India played well in the third ODI at Canberra to beat Australia by 13 runs and register their first win on the long tour. However, it was not easy for them to get up and running in the first two ODIs as they struggled to adapt to one-day cricket.

Most players of the Indian cricket team played in the IPL and got accustomed to the pace of T20 cricket. As a result, they struggled to pace their innings as per the 50-over game. The 29-year-old Thakur explained how the players need to adapt to different phases in ODI cricket and thinks it was natural to take time to get used to it.

"Definitely. (On whether adjusting to ODI cricket after playing a lot of T20 cricket is difficult.) It is a different format and different sort of cricket is being played in 50 overs. The game starts very fast you know, 10 overs of powerplay. Then it slows down in the middle and then again if you see batsmen try to attack in 35-40 overs. After 40 overs the field restrictions open up and you get one extra fielder outside the ring. So the game goes up and down," Shardul Thakur said after the end of the third ODI.

"As a bowler, you need to execute your plans in any sort of format."

Thakur also said it's important for bowlers to execute their plans to perfection. Regardless of the format, the bowler must be clear and committed about the delivery he wants to execute and then back his skills to do it.

"Both (ODIs and T20Is) are white-ball formats. And I think as a bowler if you execute your plans in any sort of formats, it will be the key. Whether you are playing a bilateral series or whether you are playing the World Cup doesn't matter. You just go out there, give your best, execute your plans, and hope for the best performance."

The pacer from Mumbai was excellent with the ball in the third ODI, picking up 3 wickets and giving away only 51 runs in his 10 overs.

India will now play three T20Is against Australia. The first match will be played at Canberra on December 4. The Men in Blue will go into the series with momentum riding on the third ODI win, and will hope to put up a better show.