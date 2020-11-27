Create
IND v AUS 2020: Twitterati troll RCB as Aaron Finch registers stroke-filled hundred in 1st ODI

Australia v India - ODI Game 1
Sai Krishna
ANALYST
Modified 27 Nov 2020, 12:24 IST
News
Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first in the 1st ODI against India, and he got his team off to a great start alongside David Warner.

The duo stitched together a 156-run opening partnership, with none of the Indian bowlers threatening much with the new ball or in the middle overs. Warner was dismissed by a slightly controversial caught-behind decision in the 28th over off Mohammed Shami for 69, but Aaron Finch and No. 3 batsman Steve Smith ensured that Australia didn't lose consecutive wickets.

Finch seemed fairly settled in the powerplay with not much swing on offer, and didn't have too much trouble facing his nemesis - the incoming ball. The explosive right-hander flicked confidently after a sedate start to his innings, and almost always capitalised on the loose balls.

In the process, Aaron Finch became the second-fastest batsman to reach 5,000 ODI runs for Australia, behind only Warner. He brought up his 17th ODI hundred of 117 balls in the 39th over after being starved of the strike in his 90s.

The 34-year-old's performance in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was a far cry from that in the 1st ODI. In 12 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Aaron Finch scored just 268 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 111.20. Signed for his experience and T20 prowess, he failed miserably and even lost his place in the playing XI towards the end of the league phase.

Twitter had a lot to say about Aaron Finch's innings, as fans trolled RCB while comparing the stark difference in the batsman's returns for franchise and country. Here are some of the best reactions.

Twitter trolls RCB as Aaron Finch returns to form

Published 27 Nov 2020, 12:24 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Twitter Reactions
