IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli ends a year without an ODI century for the first time since 2008

Indian captain Virat Kohli has now gone past a whole year without an ODI century. This is the first such instance since his debut year in 2008.

In the third ODI against Australia in Canberra, Virat Kohli could only manage 63 runs before nicking one to Josh Hazelwood. This was his last ODI innings in 2020 as India will now move on to the T20I and Test series against Australia. Kohli recorded scores of 21 and 89 in the previous two ODIs.

Due to the pandemic imposed restrictions on international cricket this year, the Indian team could only manage to play three ODI series. The first two were played in early January when India hosted Australia and then went to a tour to New Zealand.

It's been one-way traffic between Hazlewood and Kohli this series! #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Since 2008, Virat Kohli hasn't gone through a year without at least a century to his name. However, in 2020 he has also played the least number of ODIs (9) in the last 11 years.

In 2020, Virat Kohli has managed a high score of 89 twice, both times against Australia. Interestingly, Josh Hazelwood got him out on both occasions.

Virat Kohli's unparalleled ODI record

Although we won't see a Kohli century this year, the previous decade saw no paucity of hundreds from the master.

In the period 2010-2019, Virat Kohli scored the most runs (11,125), most hundreds (42), most half-centuries (52), and received the most number of Man of the Match awards (35) in ODIs. He's also the frontrunner to win the ICC Player of the decade and the ODI Player of the Decade awards.

In the ongoing third ODI, Virat Kohli passed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to go past 12000 ODI runs. The 32-year-old got to the milestone in his 242nd inning.

The three-match T20I series will commence on December 4 and will be followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played from December 17.