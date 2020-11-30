IND vs AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report for India vs Australia

Australia takes on India in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, 2nd December, at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra.

Australia won both SCG ODIs quite comprehensively after batting first, and scored a lot of runs against a rather toothless Indian bowling attack. The Aussies scored 389 runs in the second ODI, riding on a brilliant century from Steve Smith and half-centuries from four other top-order batsmen. Hardik Pandya — who bowled just four overs — was India's best bowler, which tells you a lot about their bowling effort.

India, in reply, started brightly but kept losing wickets at key junctures, despite building some decent partnerships. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul kept them in the game, but the mounting pressure and required run-rate proved too much for them in the end. While Starc had another poor game, Hazlewood, Zampa, and Pat Cummins all bowled pretty well to contain the big score that their batsmen posted on the board.

While the series has already been decided, this will by no means be just another dead-rubber fixture. India will want their bowlers getting back in form for the rest of the matches in the tour. Australia, meanwhile, will look to inflict a whitewash but will have to do so without David Warner and Pat Cummins. The former has been dropped due to a side strain while the latter has been rested.

Match Details

Date: December 2, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 09:10 AM (IST), 03:40 AM (GMT), 02:40 PM (Local)

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Advertisement

Weather Report

It should be bright and sunny in Canberra on the day of the match. The temperature should be around 24 degrees celsius. It's likely to be a great setting to play a cricket match.

Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval has been good to the batsmen in the few games that have been played there. There will be some assistance offered to both spinners and the seamers, but it's not going to be easy for the bowlers if they don't get early wickets.

Predicted XIs

Australia

Maxwell has batted brilliantly in the first two ODIs.

The Aussies will be forced to make a couple of forced changes to their side. Sean Abbott should replace Pat Cummins in the side. Cameron Green could come in for David Warner if fully fit. Othwerwise, Matthew Wade should get in.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green/ Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

India

Bumrah had a tough game.

India could make a couple of changes to their team for this game. T Natarajan should make his ODI debut in place of Navdeep Saini, who has had a tough couple of games.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

Match Prediction

While they have lost the first two games quite convincingly, India has an opportunity to gain some momentum with a win in the 3rd ODI. With Warner and Cummins rested for this game, India should deliver better performance and can claw a game back to end the series 2-1.

Prediction: India to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv