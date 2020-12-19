IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli finishes calendar year with an unwanted record to his name

The Australian bowlers wreaked havoc in Adelaide, as the Indian batting unit tumbled like ninepins during the second innings of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Test. As Virat Kohli geared up for his final bit of cricket action this year, he was aiming to prevent an unwanted batting record in his international career; his three-figure mark drought.

With the conclusion of India's 2nd innings, Virat Kohli's 2020 came to a close, as he has made himself unavailable for the remainder of the tournament. For the first time since 2008, the Indian run-machine ended the year without a single century to his name.

Kohli's century drought can largely be attributed to less cricket being played during the calendar year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans expected a player of his stature to make up for it in the very few matches he played in Indian colours.

Virat Kohli in 2020

Kohli has played six Test innings, nine ODIs, and nine T20Is for India in 2020. In a total of 24 innings in the Indian colours, the all-format captain has managed a total of six 50-plus scores, and has no hundreds to his name.

Talking about Tests, India played in only one series in the calendar year (against New Zealand), where Kohli scored mere a total of 38 runs.

Kohli eyeing Ricky Ponting's record

Virat Kohli has been eyeing former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting's century record since long now. Ponting and Virat are currently tied at 41-centuries each as international captains. It makes them the captains with the most international centuries to their name in all formats of the game.

Kohli, being in the prime years of his career, is a hot contender to take the shared-record from Ponting's hands, and needs to score just one more century to get there.

Virat Kohli's international centuries since debut

2008 - 0

2009 - 1 (8 innings per 100)

2010 - 3 (8.33 innings per100)

2011 - 4 (11.75 innings per 100)

2012 - 8 (5.75 innings per 100)

2013 - 6 (7.17 innings per 100)

2014 - 8 (5.88 innings per 100)

2015 - 4 (9.25 innings per 100)

2016 - 7 (5.86 innings per 100)

2017 - 11 (4.73 innings per 100)

2018 - 11 (4.27 innings per 100)

2019 - 5 (5.60 innings per 100)

2020 - 0