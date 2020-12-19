Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli finishes calendar year with an unwanted record to his name

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's phenomenal international record came to an end in 2020
Anurag Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 19 Dec 2020, 13:45 IST
News
Advertisement

The Australian bowlers wreaked havoc in Adelaide, as the Indian batting unit tumbled like ninepins during the second innings of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Test. As Virat Kohli geared up for his final bit of cricket action this year, he was aiming to prevent an unwanted batting record in his international career; his three-figure mark drought.

With the conclusion of India's 2nd innings, Virat Kohli's 2020 came to a close, as he has made himself unavailable for the remainder of the tournament. For the first time since 2008, the Indian run-machine ended the year without a single century to his name.

Kohli's century drought can largely be attributed to less cricket being played during the calendar year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans expected a player of his stature to make up for it in the very few matches he played in Indian colours.

Virat Kohli in 2020

Kohli has played six Test innings, nine ODIs, and nine T20Is for India in 2020. In a total of 24 innings in the Indian colours, the all-format captain has managed a total of six 50-plus scores, and has no hundreds to his name.

Talking about Tests, India played in only one series in the calendar year (against New Zealand), where Kohli scored mere a total of 38 runs.

Kohli eyeing Ricky Ponting's record

Virat Kohli has been eyeing former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting's century record since long now. Ponting and Virat are currently tied at 41-centuries each as international captains. It makes them the captains with the most international centuries to their name in all formats of the game.

Kohli, being in the prime years of his career, is a hot contender to take the shared-record from Ponting's hands, and needs to score just one more century to get there.

Virat Kohli's international centuries since debut

Advertisement

2008 - 0

2009 - 1 (8 innings per 100)

2010 - 3 (8.33 innings per100)

2011 - 4 (11.75 innings per 100)

2012 - 8 (5.75 innings per 100)

2013 - 6 (7.17 innings per 100)

2014 - 8 (5.88 innings per 100)

2015 - 4 (9.25 innings per 100)

2016 - 7 (5.86 innings per 100)

2017 - 11 (4.73 innings per 100)

2018 - 11 (4.27 innings per 100)

2019 - 5 (5.60 innings per 100)

2020 - 0

Published 19 Dec 2020, 13:45 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी