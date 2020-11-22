IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's 91, KL Rahul's 83 top performances in India's warm-up encounter

The Indian cricket team is currently quarantining in Sydney but have permission to train while in isolation. The team management planned an intra-squad practice match, with Virat Kohli leading the CK Nayudu XI and KL Rahul captaining the Ranjitsinhji XI.

The Blacktown International Sportspark of Sydney played host to this practice match. Unfortunately, rain did not allow the game to start on time. However, it was just a light shower as players got pleasant weather for a 40-overs-a-side match.

Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for Ranjitsinhji XI. KL Rahul scored 83 runs off 66 deliveries for his team as they posted a score of 235 runs on the board. Chasing 236 runs, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill kicked off the proceedings for the Virat Kohli-led CK Nayudu XI.

The chasing team won the match in the 36th over itself, with Virat Kohli leading from the front. The Indian skipper aggregated 91 runs off just 58 deliveries as the CK Nayudu XI emerged victorious with five wickets in hand.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were in solid form during IPL 2020

KL Rahul led the Kings XI Punjab for the first time in the IPL this year. He had a dream season with the bat as he won the Orange Cap for amassing 670 runs in IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Top 4. The right-handed batsman scored 466 runs in 15 innings and was the ninth-highest run-getter in the United Arab Emirates.

Since Rohit Sharma will not be playing in the limited-overs series against Australia, KL Rahul will be the deputy to Virat Kohli.

The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uAKEBE9PQf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2020

India's tour of Australia will kick off this Friday with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.