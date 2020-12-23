IND v AUS 2020: 'Virat Kohli's absence will make India handicapped; hoping our bowlers will click,' says Virender Sehwag's coach AN Sharma 

According to Virender Sehwag's coach AN Sharma, India will be 'handicapped' without their captain Virat Kohli in Australia for the remainder of the Test series. However, Sharma hopes that the team's strong bowling line-up will live up to their reputation.

"He's (Kohli) a brilliant captain and a brilliant cricketer. I think India will be handicapped without Virat Kohli. He is not only the captain but also the morale booster of the side. His aggression helps him manage the team," said AN Sharma in a Facebook live interaction with Sportskeeda.

India lost the first Test at Adelaide by eight wickets, a game in which they registered a record-low of 36 runs. Virat Kohli, who top-scored in the Test with 74 in the first innings, will not be available for the rest of the tour as he is on paternity leave and will return to India to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's first child.

Team India's bowling has no weaknesses: AN Sharma

Sharma praised the Indian bowling attack and welcomed the return of Ravindra Jadeja. However, the 76-year-old coach mentioned that spin wouldn't play much of a role in the remaining Tests, and the Indian pacers will need to replicate the success of their Australian counterparts.

"We have no weakness in our bowling," said AN Sharma. "Jadeja's return only boosts the bowling. Ashwin bowled well at Adelaide, but I am not sure if the spinners will make a major difference in the remainder of the series. I am counting on our pacers. Let's hope they keep targeting the wicket, bowling short of good-length like the Australian bowlers."

Sharma also lashed out at Team India's fielding as players had dropped many catches in the first Test.

"The most important part is the fielding. It needs to be improved. If we keep dropping catches, we won't win matches," AN Sharma added.

AN Sharma, who was instrumental in the rise of Virender Sehwag as a player, was also critical of Virat Kohli for taking paternity leave and opting out of the tour.