IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's century drought extends after unfortunate run-out in Adelaide [Watch]

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli looked in excellent touch on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Maintaining his phenomenal record at the venue, Kohli brought up a patient half-century and slowly changed gears, as he inched closer to his first hundred of 2020.

Unfortunately, during the 77th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli had a mix-up with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

Rahane had tapped a delivery from Nathan Lyon towards the cover fielder. The striker called for a run, which led Virat Kohli to leave his end for a quick single.

However, Rahane changed his mind at the last moment. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood collected the ball and threw it swiftly to Lyon, who took little time to dislodge the bails.

The run-out gave the Australian cricket team some much-needed momentum. Kohli and Rahane had notched up an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket and were going smoothly up until that point.

However, after Kohli's dismissal, Rahane and incoming batsman Hanuma Vihari both lost their wickets in quick succession.

Later, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin steadied India's boat by ensuring that the visitors did not lose another wicket on the pink-ball Test's opening day.

The Indian cricket team ended the day with 233 runs on the board in 89 overs.

Virat Kohli got run out for only the second time in his Test career

Many regard Virat Kohli as one of the fastest runners between the wickets. The fact that he had got run out only once in his Test career prior to this instance solidifies this claim.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli's only other run-out dismissal also happened Down Under, when a direct hit from Ben Hilfenhaus forced him to return to the dressing room during the 2011/12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The second day of the Adelaide Test match will begin tomorrow at 9-30 AM IST. You can follow the live scorecard of the IND v AUS Test match right here.