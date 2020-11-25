Create
IND v AUS 2020: Waqar Younis expects tough contest between Indian pacers and Australian batsmen

Waqar Younis expects a tight contest from Australia
Waqar Younis expects a tight contest from Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner as well India's pace battery
Rudransh Khurana
Modified 25 Nov 2020, 12:12 IST
News
Like everyone else right now, Pakistani great Waqar Younis is eager to watch India's tour to Australia.

The 49-year-old expects an exhilarating contest between Australia's comeback men, Steve Smith and David Warner, and India's pace battery of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Waqar Younis told a YouTube channel:

"Australia are playing at home and have developed a good pace attack and with David Warner and Steve Smith back they appear to be very strong but India also has some good pace bowlers who have come up rapidly and they bowled well on their last tour to Australia."

Waqar Younis also touched upon the Indian batters, who will be without the services of Virat Kohli after the first Test match in Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to be Kohli's replacement as the captain.

In Kohli's absence, the brunt of responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Rahane and India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara was India's highest scorer when the two sides met last in Australia for a Test series in 2018. Rahane, on the other hand, scored a stellar 147 in India's tour of 2014-15 but could only manage two half-centuries in 2018.

Waqar Younis is expecting a good show from the duo this time around. He said:

"The Indian batting is also pretty impressive with some notable test performers like Pujara and Rahane so I expect good contests."
Waqar Younis on Rohit and Ishant's absence

Chances are high that both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma will miss at least some part of the Test series. Waqar Younis believes that India will certainly miss their experience in the Test squad. He said:

"Rohit is a top act while Ishant has a lot of experience and wickets behind him and they can't make it for the Test matches, India will feel their absence."

India begins their tour with an ODI series from 27th November followed by a T20I leg, starting on 4th December, and culminating in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from 17th December to 19th January 2021.

Published 25 Nov 2020, 12:12 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Steve Smith
