IND v AUS 2020: What is India's win percentage while chasing v Australia in T20Is?

India won the toss in the 2nd T20I against Australia and opted to field first.

The Men in Blue made three changes to the side which beat Australia by 11 runs in the 1st T20I. While Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey were forced out due to injury and replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur was brought into the XI in place of the rested Mohammed Shami.

Australia, on the other hand, sent out Matthew Wade for the toss in the absence of the injured Aaron Finch. Marcus Stoinis made a return to the XI after recovering from a side strain, while Daniel Sams was handed his maiden T20I cap.

India’s playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

Australia’s playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

IND v AUS: How many matches have India won chasing against Australia in T20Is?

Australia v India - T20 Game 1

India and Australia have faced off in 21 T20Is - India have won 12, Australia have won 8, and 1 ended without a result. This amounts to an overall win percentage of 60.00%.

Over the course of these 21 games, the Men in Blue have chased on 11 occasions, and have ended up on the winning side 7 times. 1 game ended without a result, while only 3 were won by Australia. This amounts to a chasing win percentage of 70.00%.

Advertisement

In Australia, India have chased 6 times and have come up trumps on 3 occasions. They've lost two games, while one ended without a result. This amounts to a chasing win percentage of 60.00% in Australia.