IND v AUS 2020: When was the last time Virat Kohli got run-out in Test cricket? 

India captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a valiant knock of 74 runs as the visitors posted 233 for 6 on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide.

Virat Kohli featured in two significant partnerships - 68 for the third wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and 88 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (42).

The Indian captain looked set to score another hundred when a horrible mix-up with Rahane led to an unfortunate run-out. Rahane called Virat Kohli for a quick single, only to send him back after he was half-way down, by which time it was too late for the skipper.

Incredibly, this was only the second time in his Test career that Virat Kohli has been dismissed via a run-out. The Indian captain is currently featuring in his 87th Test.

Virat Kohli’s first run-out also came at Adelaide

Virat Kohli’s first run-out in Test cricket came way back on January 27th in 2012. On the fourth day of the fourth Test of the series against Australia, Virat Kohli was run-out for 22 in the second innings. That Test was also played at Adelaide.

Incredibly, Virat Kohli was run-out during the penultimate over of the day, trying to protect Ishant Sharma. Having worked a ball towards midwicket, he set off for a single, but Ben Hilfenhaus got to the ball. Although the player was off-balance, he got his aim right and caught the diving Virat Kohli short of the crease.

Chasing an improbable target of 500 to win the Adelaide Test, India crumbled to a total of166 for 6 following Virat Kohli’s dismissal. The next day, India folded up for 201 to lose the Test by 298 runs.

Incidentally, in the first innings of the same Test, Virat Kohli notched up his maiden Test hundred, when he scored 116 from 213 balls with the aid of 11 fours and a six.

How many runs has Virat Kohli scored since his first run-out in Test cricket?

Between his two runs-outs at Adelaide, Virat Kohli notched up 6823 runs in 79 Tests at an average of 56.38 with 26 centuries.