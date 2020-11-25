IND v AUS 2020: 'Whoever they put out on the park, we will be ready to take them on'- Justin Langer on Rohit and Ishant's absence

India are set to tour Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the limited-overs leg will excite fans around the world, it is the marquee Test series that both teams will have set their eyes on.

While skipper Virat Kohli will be available for the entire white-ball series, he will be heading back to India after the first Test at Adelaide to attend the birth of his first child.

Adding to this, the Men in Blue will also be without the services of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma for the first Two Tests at least. The duo picked up injuries during the recently concluded IPL 2020 and have failed to recover in time to be available for the entire Test series.

However, Australian head coach Justin Langer wasn't concerned about their absence as he believes Australia have what it takes to challenge India, no matter who they field.

"It is not our business, we have our own challenges, we will come together for the first time as a group on the morning of the game, so it's up to India who they choose," Justin Langer was quoted as saying by PTI.

"One thing, we have zero control or say is in who India picks, they can pick whoever they want, we have our own challenges, so India whoever they put out on the park, we will be ready to take them on," he further added.

Our bowling attack is one of our competitive advantages: Justin Langer

Australia have a solid pace attack at their disposal

Langer also believed that Australia's deep bowling attack was one of the competitive advantages they had over India. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been a successful fast bowling trio for the Aussies in the recent past.

Apart from them, Australia also have the likes of James Pattinson and Sean Abbott, who has been in fine form in the Sheffield Shield this season.

This gave Langer confidence in saying that their bowling unit holds a big advantage going into the Test series.

"We've got Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood. We've got James Pattinson, Sean Abbott and Michael Neser knocking so hard...we're really confident we can cover whatever the scenarios are...I'm really comfortable and confident in that. It's one of our competitive advantages," Justin Langer said.

Rohit Sharma had made a fantastic start to life as a Test opener last year, while Ishant Sharma has been one of the most consistent Test bowlers for India of late.

His unforgettable spell against Ricky Ponting at Perth back in 2008 is remembered to this day by the cricketing world. Thus, India is sure to feel the pinch of their absence and will have their work cut out in order to beat this strong Australian side at their home turf.