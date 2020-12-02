IND v AUS 2020: Why is David Warner not playing today in the third ODI?

Australia will desperately miss the fiery opening combination of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner in the third ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2). The southpaw injured his groin in the previous ODI on Sunday (November 29), and will miss out on this game and the subsequent T20I series.

David Warner put in a dive at mid-off in a bid to stop the ball, but he suffered a groin injury in the process. The Australian physio immediately rushed out to attend to the opener before he was taken away from the Sydney Cricket Ground to a hospital.

“Pat and Davie [David Warner] are critical to our plans for the Test series. Davie will work his through his injury rehab and in Pat’s case it is important for all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer," head coach Justin Langer said after the second ODI.

“The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Championship points up for grabs,” he added.

While David Warner will miss the third ODI and the ensuing 3-match T20I series, fast bowler Pat Cummins has been rested for the same. Warner is the second Australian casualty on the tour, as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis walked off with a side strain after bowling just 6.2 overs in the first ODI.

Who has replaced David Warner in the Australian squad?

D'Arcy Short last played an ODI in June 2018 against England

Left-handed opener D’Arcy Short has been added to Australia’s T20I squad as a like-for-like replacement for David Warner. However, the 30-year-old couldn’t find a place in the ODI squad.

Aaron Finch is likely to open with middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne, while 21-year-old Cameron Green – who replaced David Warner in the XI – is making his international debut. It would be intriguing to see how the new opening pair fares and whether Green can make it big in his first match in Australian Yellow.