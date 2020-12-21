IND v AUS 2020: 'Why is the news about the status of Mohammed Shami's injury not coming from the BCCI?' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned why there has been no official word from the BCCI on Mohammed Shami's injury status. The details of the pacer's fitness - or lack thereof - have come from other sources so far.

He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked who should be the third pacer for the second Test now that Mohammed Shami is all but ruled out of the rest of the series. He responded he is shocked and troubled by how things have unfolded.

"I am a little surprised and worried. Mohammed Shami is injured, he got injured in front of all of us."

The renowned commentator reasoned all the updates about Mohammed Shami's injury have come from unofficial sources.

"But what is the gravity of his injury, what is his problem, whether it is a fracture or not, whether he is not available for one Test or available or out of the tour, the news about this is coming from sources which are not revealed and because of that the rumours keep floating around."

While acknowledging the news might be authentic, Aakash Chopra questioned the absence of an official word from the BCCI.

"It is possible the source might be right and the information is correct, but why is it not coming from the BCCI? So, I don't know yet. I am waiting for the BCCI to tell us about the status of Mohammed Shami's injury."

He added Joe Burns also sustained an injury on the same day but the updates regarding his availability for the Melbourne Test were made public immediately.

Advertisement

"Joe Burns had also got injured in the same match. He had also gone for scans in the evening and his report came in the evening that he is fine and he does not have a fracture."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli mentioned in the post-match presentation that Mohammed Shami's injury status will be known later that evening.

"The Indian captain had said that we will be able to tell in the evening but a long time has passed since the incident but there has been no news till now. Why are we not hearing anything, I don't know."

Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's likely replacement

Aakash Chopra feels Navdeep Saini should replace Mohammed Shami

Aakash Chopra picked Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami's replacement for the Boxing Day Test.

"If Mohammed Shami is not there, I will play Navdeep Saini."

He reasoned Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, who is the other contender for the spot, bring almost the same skills to the table.

Advertisement

"We have to choose one between Siraj and Navdeep, I will go towards Navdeep Saini because Siraj and Umesh are similar kind of bowlers. So, I will rather go with Navdeep."

The lack of communication from the BCCI has come in for much criticism recently. Before this issue about Mohammed Shami's injury, the Rohit Sharma fiasco hogged the headlines, with even the Indian captain not having clarity on the opener's availability for the Australian tour.