IND v AUS 2020: Win in third ODI is huge going into the T20I series, reckons Shardul Thakur

Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur believes that their 13-run win over Australia in the third ODI has set them up nicely for the T20I series. The Men in Blue did not have the greatest of starts to their tour of Australia after they lost the first two ODIs at Sydney. But a change of venue brought a change in fortune too as India handed Australia their first ODI defeat at Canberra.

Thakur believes that this win would boost the confidence of the Indian team, while also helping them understand the Australian conditions better.

"If you see team India has come on Australian soil to play some games and we are looking at it like a six-match series instead, three ODIs and three T20s. So like I said before, if we win this game, which we did, it is going to be huge going into the T20 series and from now on we can exploit the situations pretty well. The Australian conditions, I think the boys are getting used to it, and T20 being one of the shortest formats the game can go here and there," Shardul Thakur said after the end of the third ODI.

Was not thinking about not being selected in T20I squad: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur after picking up Steve Smith's wicket

Shardul Thakur himself bowled brilliantly, ending up with figures of 3-51 including the prized wicket of Steve Smith early on in the innings. Although he was not named in India's T20I squad against Australia, Thakur was fully focused on helping India win the third ODI and was satisfied with his performance.

"See I think the team was selected long back. Since I am not a part of the T20 series, I wasn't thinking about it at all," Shardul Thakur asserted.

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 4. The Indian team have now gained some momentum going into the T20I series thanks to Wednesday's victory.