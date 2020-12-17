When Virat Kohli won his 26th toss as Team India’s Test captain, a stunning fact came to the fore. India have never lost a Test when Virat Kohli has won the toss until date.

In the earlier 25 Test matches when Virat Kohli won the toss, India won 21 and drew four.

Kohli’s luck with the toss began with the Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August 2015, a match India won by 278 runs. The unbeaten run also features three famous wins away from home -- Johannesburg, Adelaide and Melbourne (all in 2018).

#DidYouKnow Virat Kohli has NEVER lost a Test after winning a toss 🤯



21 wins and four draws! Will the streak extend to 26 games?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DG9VzQqE1a — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

Most wins in the list have been registered at home. India’s most recent victory after Virat Kohli won the toss came in the Ranchi Test against South Africa, which the hosts won by an innings an 202 runs.

Virat Kohli’s ‘unbeaten’ record under threat at Adelaide

The Indian captain will find it extremely difficult to maintain his impeccable record after winning the toss in Tests at Adelaide.

The Adelaide encounter will be India’s first Day-Night Test in Australia. The Aussies have themselves have an unbeaten record to defend. They've never lost a pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

India off to horror start at Adelaide as Shaw gets duck

Mitchell Starc, the leading wicket-taker for Australia in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide, got Australia off to the perfect start in the first Test against India. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw second ball of the match as the youngster inside edged an inswinger on to the stumps.

When you get a wicket on the second ball of the series 💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PfTOW5YMhY — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

Explaining his decision to bat first after winning the toss at Adelaide, Virat Kohli said that the wicket looked nice and hard, and hence his team would look to put a good score on the board.

The Indian skipper added that the team has prepared well thanks to the two tour games and will look to put early pressure on Australia.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood