Australia Test captain Tim Paine has said that experienced left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is raring to have a go at the Indians when the Test series kicks-off on Thursday in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc had pulled out of the T20 series against India ahead of the second T20I in Sydney citing personal reasons. However, Paine affirmed that the fast bowler was in good shape. Speaking to cricket.com.au, the Aussie Test skipper said:

“Starcy’s (Mitchell Starc) is good to go. He bowled quite quickly in the nets yesterday. He’s in good shape, he’s had an unfortunate family situation going on, but we are thrilled to have him back in the squad.

Paine issued an indirect warning to India by pointing out that Mitchell Starc has an excellent record in pink-ball Test matches.

The 36-year-old added:

“His pink ball record is absolutely outstanding. He’s an absolute nightmare to face with the pink ball whether it is day or night. Again, he’s another huge asset for us and we are thrilled to have him back on deck.”

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia shared a video of Australia’s net sessions. In it, Mitchell Starc was seen bowling to Marnus Labuschagne.

The left-arm seamer looked all fired up as the first ball he bowled was a vicious bouncer. Labuschagne could do nothing but duck under the snorter.

Mitchell Starc will be one of the key figures in the Australian bowling line-up when they take on India in the four-Test series.

In numbers: Mitchell Starc’s outstanding pink-ball record

Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval. In four Tests, he has claimed 24 scalps at an average of 18 with two five-wicket hauls.

Mitchell Starc’s 6 for 66 against Pakistan in November 2019 are the best bowling figures at Adelaide in Day-Night encounters.

Overall, Mitchell Starc has featured in seven pink-ball Tests, with all of them taking place in Australia. He has 42 wickets to his name at an average of 19.23 with three five-wicket hauls.