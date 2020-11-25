IND v AUS 2020: Shikhar Dhawan trolls Ajinkya Rahane for practicing in the hotel room

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane have opened the innings for India together quite a few times. The fans have witnessed a great bonding between the two Indian stalwarts off the field as well.

Recently Rahane, who is the Indian Test team's vice-captain, shared a clip on social media where he could be seen practicing in his hotel room. The Indian players had been practicing in the training nets since reaching Sydney.

The team management supposedly gave the players an off day yesterday, but Ajinkya Rahane did not wish to rest.

"Off day from the nets means I find other ways to keep batting. Can't stay away from my bat for too long. Sorry neighbours," Ajinkya Rahane wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan instructs Ajinkya Rahane to feed his daughter

Shikhar Dhawan pointed out in the comments box that Rahane had hit a half-century in a practice match that the Indian cricket team recently played.

Thus, in the Delhi Capitals (DC) star's opinion, his teammate did not require more practice. Dhawan hilariously advised Rahane to feed his daughter instead. He replied:

"Bhai maan gaye ek din pahle practice match khela tha. Usme tune 50 mare, yeh prac se kya fayda?? Beti ko khila room pe bhai," (We all know you are in good form after seeing your half-century in the day before. Then what's the purpose of this practice? Instead, feed your daughter in the room.)

Shikhar Dhawan's comment on Ajinkya Rahane's recent video

India's three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia begins this Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series, after which the two countries will battle it out in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the Indian team in the last three matches of the Test series versus the Aussies, as regular skipper Virat Kohli will return home on paternity leave following the first match at Adelaide.