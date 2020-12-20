Against the general opinion in the cricketing fraternity after India's catastrophic outing in Adelaide, former India player Ajay Jadeja has backed Prithvi Shaw to retain his place for the 2nd Test in Melbourne.

In India's 8-wicket loss, Prithvi Shaw stood as the most vulnerable batsman. He was castled through the bat-pad gap in both innings without providing a much-needed start. Ergo, voices grew louder for roping in the in-form Shubman Gill or KL Rahul in his place.

Castled! Of course Pat Cummins delivered the goods at the close of play again! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/v0maFHBg2r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020

However, Jadeja opined that if the management backed Prithvi Shaw even after his poor performances leading to the Test series, 2 bad innings shouldn't falter that belief.

“I believe you got to stick with what you believe in. This half an hour shouldn’t change that. You have to keep more knockout players and not role-players because role players provide you with certain roles and when everyone together doesn’t do that, you’ve got a bit of a problem. But when you have knockout players in your side, one is good enough to win you matches,” Jadeja said in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

“You played Prithvi Shaw in the first game knowing he did not have a great run in the warm-up games, did not have a great IPL. So I believe you went with him looking at the future. A couple of innings shouldn’t change that,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw scored a hundred with the same technique - Ajay Jadeja

Other observations. No surprise that Burns struggled yesterday as he looks horribly out of form - fingers crossed he can get some in his second dig. Shaw will struggle at this level with that technique & a good debate with @mikehuss25 re keeping position in a team @FoxCricket ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 19, 2020

Many commentators and former players have singled out Prithvi Shaw's high backlift and over-aggressive technique as his Achilles' heel. But Jadeja pointed to Prithvi Shaw's debut 99-ball hundred against West Indies in Rajkot.

“The technique that everybody else is talking about has been similar with which he got that hundred. There’s nothing new that we’ve seen so how can two innings change that thought process? When you’re looking at a 21-yr-old and playing him ahead of Rahul at the start, a couple of innings shouldn’t change that,” Jadeja said.

The second Test will commence on 26th December in Melbourne.