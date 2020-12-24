IND v AUS 2020: 'You can have a go at the Indians, but you would rather give credit to the Australian bowlers' - Shane Warne

Former leg-spinner Shane Warne has opined the Australian bowling attack deserves more credit for their dismantling of the Indian batsmen than the brickbats the latter have been receiving.

He made this observation on Fox Sports while terming the current quartet of bowlers as one of the best Australia has ever produced.

Shane Warne started by stating that the foursome of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can be spoken in the same breath as the Australian bowling attack of his time.

"They are definitely in the conversation to be compared to my era."

The second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket lauded the current Australian bowlers for their terrific performances over the last few years.

"They are outstanding, those four bowlers and they have been for a while."

Shane Warne added the present Australian bowling attack could be in contention to be regarded the best the nation has ever produced if they continue in the same vein for the next few years.

"If they continue on this form for the next four or five years going like this, then they will be in the conversation as the best bowling attack Australia maybe has ever had."

Shane Warne pointed out Australia has had great bowlers like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie apart from himself and Glenn McGrath. He highlighted that as a quartet the current bowling lineup could be right up there with the best.

"You think of Lillee, Thommo, Lee, Gillespie and those guys. But as a four any one time, these guys are in the conversation as some of the best Australia has ever had."

Advertisement

Shane Warne's views on the Australian bowlers' performance at Adelaide

Shane Warne lauded the Australian bowlers for their terrific effort in the Adelaide Test

Shane Warne highlighted the Australian bowlers' performance in the Adelaide pink-ball Test deserves more praise than the criticism that has been directed towards the Indian batsmen.

"Yeah, you can have a go at the Indians but I think you would rather give credit to the Australians and how well they bowled."

Shane Warne signed off by observing that the Australians were sensational with the ball in the first Test and have become an even more potent attack with the addition of Cameron Green.

"They were outstanding, that bowling attack. The four bowlers plus Green, they have been good bowlers for a long time. They are turning themselves into great bowlers now. To watch them go to work in Adelaide was fantastic."

The Australian bowling attack is certainly one of the best in world cricket at the moment. But they still have a long way to go before they match the exploits of the quartet of Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee and Shane Warne, especially in terms of longevity.

Advertisement

The current bowling lineup would certainly hope to carry on their good work for the next few years to reach near the dizzy heights attained by their predecessors.