Ind v Aus 2020: 'You commentators talk about Virat Kohli non-stop, so hopefully we can keep him quiet' – Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins recently admitted that Virat Kohli is a prized wicket, and said that his team will aim to get the Indian captain out as early as possible.

In an interview with Fox Cricket, Pat Cummins acknowledged that every team has one or two big wickets, dismissing whom becomes decisive in winning a match.

“I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain – Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets, that goes a long way in winning the game...He [Virat Kohli] is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quite,” Pat Cummins said.

Cummins, who is quarantining in Sydney after returning from IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, revealed that the Aussies are well prepared to pose an imposing challenge to India.

It also augurs well for the hosts that they played England in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is earlier this year, whereas India last played in March.

“I feel like our preparation has actually been really good. We went over to the UK and had a good tour there. Most of the boys here have been playing 14 T20 matches in the last few weeks and the other guys coming in will be playing shrewd cricket. So, it feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us,” Pat Cummins reasoned.

After losing the 3-match T20I series 2-1, the Aussies came back strongly and beat hosts England by the same margin in the ODI series in September this year. India’s tour of Australia begins with a 3-match ODI series, starting on November 27 in Sydney.

‘I feel like in the last couple of years I got better,’ says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins took 4 wickets on the England tour earlier this year

Advertisement

Pat Cummins believes that although he has lost a bit of pace in the past couple of years, he has improved as a bowler.

“I was probably a bit quicker a few years ago but I feel like in the last couple of years I got better, learning different tempos within the game and also when I am bowling. I feel I got a bit more control on swing and seam...Whatever conditions we come up with, I have got a couple of tools I can go to,” Pat Cummins, who has been named in both the white and red-ball squads as vice-captain, said.

Pat Cummins took 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.86 for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. His quarantine period will end on the eve of the first ODI, after which he can join the rest of his teammates at the Sydney hotel.