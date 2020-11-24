IND v AUS 2020: 'You ignore youth at your peril' - Michael Clarke backs Will Pucovski over Joe Burns in Australia's opening partner debate

World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has given his two cents on the opening partner debate for Australia. The dilemma's roots lie in the contrasting performances of the incumbent opener Joe Burns and precocious talent Will Pucovski in the Sheffield Shield season.

While Pucovski scored two crackerjack double hundreds in as many games at the start of the season, Burns has returned the figures of 7, 29, 0, 10 and 11.

The Australian cricketing circle is divided on whether a batsman who didn't do much wrong in the team's winning spree last season should be backed or whether a youngster who might do a lot better should be given his chance as soon as possible.

Coach Justin Langer, captain Tim Paine and the secured opener David Warner have all put their weight behind the former.

David Warner has backed Joe Burns to join him at the top of the order #AUSvIND https://t.co/fgShfiSFSr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2020

Michael Clarke believes Pucovski has done enough to be selected over Burns

According to Michael Clarke, Australian selectors are missing a trick by not including Pucovski.

Michael Clarke told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on 23rd November:

"I think Pucovski has done enough. He’s a player of the future, he’s a potential champion. The sooner he plays and works out what he’s got to do at that level, the sooner he becomes the player we think he can be."

"My belief has always been and will always be (that) you ignore youth at your peril."

Advertisement

Youngsters Cameron Green and Will Pucovski are included in Australia's 17-player squad to take on India in the Vodafone Test Series! 🙌



Australia A squad + more from National Selector Trevor Hohns: https://t.co/sNmm32L2zt pic.twitter.com/BlbCOva9cB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 12, 2020

Michael Clarke said that Pucovski reading David Warner's comments in a newspaper might put him in a horrible situation. He said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast:

"David shouldn’t be in this position at all. His comments are fine. He respects Joe Burns, he enjoys batting with Joe Burns, he’s good friends with Joe Burns, but he’s not a selector."

Australia, under Tim Paine, will begin their effort to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy at home on 17th December when they take on Virat Kohli's men in a pink ball game at Adelaide.