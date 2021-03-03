David Warner admits playing the final two Tests against India was a mistake

Australian opener David Warner has admitted he aggravated his groin injury by playing the final two Tests against India earlier this year. The southpaw added that he decided to play through the pain barrier as the Aussies were in dire need of an opener.

David Warner picked up a groin injury during the second ODI against India and missed the subsequent T20I series and the first two Tests. Although he returned for the final two Tests, the left-handed batsman was visibly struggling as he failed to make a mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old, who is expected to play for New South Wales this week, conceded that he shouldn't have played the final two Tests against India.

"I made the call to play those Test matches, felt like I needed to be out there and help the guys. Looking back in hindsight, I probably wouldn't have done that; where I am with the injury, it put me back a little bit. If I'm thinking about myself, I probably would have said no, but I did what I felt was best for the team and me being out there opening the batting was I felt the best thing for the team," David Warner said.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Despite David Warner's return, Australia went on to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin. The southpaw managed scores of 5,13,1 & 48 in the final two Tests.

David Warner has his sights set on the 2023 World Cup

David Warner

David Warner added that he has his eyes set on the 2023 ODI World Cup. The opener believes Australia have a good chance of winning the title in India.

"I'm not thinking about the end date at all; for me it's about the 2023 World Cup. We've got a good foundation with the white-ball team; we've got a good opportunity to play that and win in India. The core of the team with the age group it will probably be the last for a few of us," Warner added.

Advertisement

Following New South Wales' domestic campaign, David Warner will feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.