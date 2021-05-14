"It is not only childish, but huge stupidity" - Saba Karim on Tim Paine's excuse for Australia's loss to India

Saba Karim has termed Tim Paine's excuse for Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss to India as a childish and stupid statement.

Tim Paine recently said that Australia were distracted by the Indian team's 'sideshows', which contributed to their loss in the Gabba Test and thereby the series.

An excerpt from Tim Paine’s recent interview. Just parking it here. You are entitled to form your own opinions. 😎🙈 pic.twitter.com/Ej1u7RCrlM — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 13, 2021

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim observed that Tim Paine's statement was almost like the pot calling the kettle black.

"It is not only childish, but huge stupidity. This is 'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante'. It is an attempt by Tim Paine to hide the mistakes they have committed. We have often seen that the home team does this kind of sideshow to distract the visiting team and it has happened to India many times," said Karim.

The former India wicket-keeper said he was even more perplexed by Tim Paine's statement because Justin Langer had acknowledged that Australia were outplayed by India.

"I am finding it even more surprising because Justin Langer the coach has admitted that the Indian team gave a terrific performance, that the pool of India A players was very good and that they should not feel bad after losing to India," added Karim.

India bounced back from a mauling in the first Test at Adelaide to win the series 2-1. The comeback was even more creditable as it was accomplished in the absence of quite a few first-team regulars, including captain Virat Kohli.

"Tim Paine is living on a different planet" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels Tim Paine will be relieved of captaincy duties soon

Saba Karim questioned Tim Paine's attitude of apportioning blame somewhere else rather than rectifying the team's shortcomings.

"It is a very good opportunity for the Australian team to accept the defeat and work on their mistakes, then only they can improve. But I feel Tim Paine is living on a different planet at the moment," said Karim.

The former India selector signed off by predicting that Tim Paine might lose his role at the helm for making such statements.

"I feel the sort of comment Tim Paine has given, his captaincy will not remain for long. I have full belief that the Australian cricket board will take some strong action and Tim Paine will have to bid goodbye to his captaincy soon," concluded Karim.

In the recent past, several retired Australian cricketers have asked for Steve Smith to be reinstated as captain. The statement given by Tim Paine might just be the last nail in the coffin.

Tim Paine said - “ I think Steve Smith deserves to be considered as Australia's next captain, I would definitely support him getting that job again in the March, if we beat the Poms 5-0. When I played under him, he was excellent as captain. “ ( New Corp Media ) — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 13, 2021