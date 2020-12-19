The figures of five for eight recorded by Josh Hazlewood on Saturday is the most economical five-wicket haul by an Australia in 88 years. Hazlewood achieved this feat during India’s second innings in the first Day and Night Test at Adelaide.

The most economical five-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket is also in the name of an Australian. Left-arm pacer Ernie Toshack blew away India with figures of five for two during the nation's first-ever Test on Australian soil played at Brisbane in 1947.

The cheapest six-wicket haul by an Australian was also recorded in a Test against India. Michael Clarke dismissed six Indian batsmen and conceded just nine runs during the Mumbai Test of 2004.

Josh Hazlewood also became the 18th Australian cricketer to pick up 200 Test wickets during the second innings against India. Wriddhiman Saha was caught by Marnus Labuschagne off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, becoming his 200th Test victim.

Josh Hazlewood 🤜🤛 Pat Cummins



How good have these two been 🔥#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GxU06EUyEs — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) December 19, 2020

Josh Hazlewood blew India away to their lowest Test total ever

Josh Hazlewood combined with fellow pacer Pat Cummins to break the back of the Indian batting order and restrict them to their lowest-ever total in the history of Test cricket.

Pat Cummins started the demolition by picking up the first three wickets to fall. He picked up four in total to add to the five-wicket haul of Hazlewood.

India were reduced to a paltry 36 runs. Mohammed Shami, who was the last batsman to come out, had to retire after getting hit on the forehand by Pat Cummins.

The lowest score recorded by India before this effort was of 42 runs in the Test against England in 1974.

Advertisement

It’s surely been a day to forget for India 😓#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kfBRS0YK11 — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) December 19, 2020

On the back of this effort by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia are in a commanding position in the Test match.

What are your thoughts on the match so far? Sound off in the comments.