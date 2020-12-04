IND v AUS playing 11 and toss updates for today’s match – 4th December 2020

India’s love affair with the flip of the coin has ended after a solitary game. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I of the 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday (December 4).

India have made as many as four changes from the line-up they fielded in the third and final ODI on Wednesday (December 2). Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have come in place of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia, on the other hand, have also made as many changes from their last playing XI. D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson have made the cut in place of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Ashton Agar.

After ending the ODI series with a 13-run victory, Virat Kohli and his team would like to begin the shortest format on a winning note. In addition to the confidence the visitors would go into the series with, they would also be buoyed by the fact that all 11 players were involved in a 53-day IPL 2020 a month ago.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

IND v AUS 1st T20I: Who won the toss today?

Australia have won the toss in the opening T20I and opted to field first.

What is the playing XI for today’s IND v AUS match?

India’s playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami

Australia’s playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa