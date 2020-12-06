IND v AUS playing 11 and toss updates for today's match – 6th December 2020

India and Australia face off in the 2nd game of the 3-match T20I series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The hosts, who trail 1-0 in the IND v AUS series, are without a number of key players for this encounter. David Warner and Ashton Agar have been ruled out due to injuries, while Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis were under injury doubts coming into this game.

The burly all-rounder has been declared fit, but Finch missed out. Matthew Wade, who was the vice-captain of the team for the first IND v AUS T20I, will lead Australia in this game.

India, on the other hand, will be without Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series after suffering a blow to the head in the IND v AUS 1st T20I. Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement, and he finds a place in the playing XI for this game.

Here are the squads of the two teams for the IND v AUS 2nd T20I.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson

IND v AUS 2nd T20I: Who won the toss today?

India have won the toss in the second T20I and opted to field first.

What is the playing XI for today’s IND v AUS match?

India’s playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

Australia’s playing XI: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa