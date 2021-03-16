"If it’s Rahul today, it’ll be Kishan tomorrow" - Aakash Chopra slams KL Rahul's critics

Aakash Chopra has fervently opposed critics who are questioning KL Rahul's spot in India's T20I side. Aakash Chopra said if we doubt a 'runaway match-winner' like KL Rahul after a couple of low scores, we will treat youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant similarly in the future.

The former India opener further argued that doing so would build a team of 'insecure players' instead of one that could win India the T20 World Cup.

"If we start asking questions about a runaway match-winner after just two low-scores, we aren’t going to build a team that’ll win the World Cup. If it’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow...Pant day after. And then...will have a team of insecure players,” said Aakash Chopra on Twitter.

India's top-ranked T20I batsman, KL Rahul, has mustered only a solitary run from two matches in the ongoing India-England series. Ishan Kishan's blistering debut coupled with Rohit Sharma's possible return to the XI for the 3rd game has put Rahul's place at the top of the order in jeopardy.

However, it is notable that KL Rahul averages over 40 in the shortest format for India and his strike rate of 143.66 is exceptional. The criticisms being hurled at the 28-year-old might thus be a bit premature.

Deep Dasgupta feels resting KL Rahul is "the logical thing to do"

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (R)

Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes that resting KL Rahul for Rohit Sharma is the 'logical' solution to India's dilemma.

"Virat [Kohli] mentioned that Rohit will rest for two and two is gone. And Ishan has played the way he has. So it's a big call to take whether you rest Rahul and get Rohit. It's the logical thing to do. I think the way Ishan batted and you need someone like that especially in this format and can bat fearlessly... If Rohit has to play the logical line will be KL Rahul has to rest," Dasgupta told Sports Today.

The jury is still out on the opening conundrum and answers will only come out when India and England line up for the 3rd T20I at 7 pm IST on Tuesday, March 16.