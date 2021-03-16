Deep Dasgupta feels resting KL Rahul is "the logical thing to do" if Rohit Sharma returns

Deep Dasgupta discussed India’s opening dilemma ahead of the third T20I against England. The cricketer turned commentator has suggested resting KL Rahul is the way to go if Rohit Sharma returns to the playing eleven.

India have gone in with two different opening combinations in the first two games. While KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened in the first match, Dhawan was replaced by Ishan Kishan for the next encounter.

India's opening combination has now become a hotly contested topic. With Ishan Kishan’s match-winning innings and Virat Kohli earlier hinting that Rohit Sharma will return after a short period of rest, Deep Dasgupta spoke to Sports Today about how KL Rahul may make way for Hitman in Ahmedabad.

"Virat [Kohli] mentioned that Rohit will rest for two and two is gone. And Ishan has played the way he has. So it's a big call to take whether you rest Rahul and get Rohit. It's the logical thing to do. I think the way Ishan batted and you need someone like that especially in this format and can bat fearlessly," Deep Dasgupta said.

Rohit Sharma has missed 3 ODI vs New Zealand, 3 T20 vs Australia, 3 ODI vs Australia and 2 T20 vs England - continues 11 white ball matches (9 of them was due to injuries). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2021

Ishant Kishan’s belligerent 32-ball-56 has made him undroppable ahead of the third India vs England T20I. His aggressive batting was one of the main reasons why the hosts chased down England’s target of 165 with ease. That knock now means he is likely to get another chance at the top, with the other opening slot next to him still up for grabs.

Rishabh Pant has batted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in both games, with India looking to adopt an attacking approach. Deep Dasgupta believes if Rohit Sharma returns at the top, KL Rahul will be the one to make way.

"Rishabh [Pant] batting at 4 was a good idea to get that momentum going. If Rohit has to play the logical line will be KL Rahul has to rest."

Deep Dasgupta dissects KL Rahul’s struggles

If we start asking questions about a runaway match-winner after just two low-scores, we aren’t going to build a team that’ll win the World Cup. If it’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow...Pant day after. And then...will have a team of insecure players. IMHO. https://t.co/W369A0jxxb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 15, 2021

KL Rahul came into the T20 series amidst much fanfare, with the opener India’s highest-ranked batsman in the format. But the 28-year-old has failed to fire in two games, registering scores of 1 and 0 respectively.

His place in the side has come under pressure, particularly with Ishan Kishan notching up an eye-catching fifty on debut. KL Rahul has lasted just 10 balls this series, and Deep Dasgupta analyzed the opener’s poor form.

"Yes, KL Rahul. He has been brilliant but in the last two games, he has been out of sorts which is understandable as he has not played cricket in a while. You know the last competitive cricket he played was against Australia in December. So keeping all that in mind I can understand," he said.