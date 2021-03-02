Ajinkya Rahane explains why Washington Sundar didn't bowl much in the third Test

Ajinkya Rahane has explained why Team India did not bowl all-rounder Washington Sundar enough in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad last week. The Indian Test vice-captain said that the 21-year-old was in the team predominantly for his batting ability.

Skipper Virat Kohli had also mentioned at the toss that Washington Sundar's inclusion was meant to bolster the hosts' batting. As things turned out, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wreaking havoc with the ball, Washington Sundar ended up bowling just four balls in the Test. In his only innings with the bat, he failed to trouble the scorers.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Test at the same venue, Ajinkya Rahane opened up about why Team India didn't feel the need to extract more overs out of Washington Sundar.

"I think because Ashwin and Axar bowled so well and took so many wickets, that's why he (Sundar) didn't bowl. He was in the team for his all-round abilities. He is a quality player and has performed really well in the 2-3 Tests that he has played so far," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Washington Sundar in doubt for the fourth Test

According to TOI, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the 4th Test against England. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 1, 2021

On being asked if Washington Sundar was going to play the fourth Test, Ajinkya Rahane was coy. That could well mean that the 21-year-old may be warming the bench during the game.

Sundar had a forgettable outing in the third Test. After bowling less than an over in the entire match, the left-hander was cleaned up for a duck in his only innings with the bat. Reports suggest that the youngster could be replaced by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth Test.

Considering the visitors' problems against spin bowling, adding extra muscle to the spin department makes sense, and Team India may not even require an extra batsman if they play on another turner.

Advertisement

Washington Sundar in the third test match: pic.twitter.com/ieE53vQLDG — Sabka Katega (@OmerAnurag) February 25, 2021

Nevertheless, Washington Sundar has been impressive in the three Tests he has played for India so far. But it remains to be seen if he gets the nod as the third spinner in two days' time.