Ajinkya Rahane hints at Umesh Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI for the final Test

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has all but confirmed pacer Umesh Yadav's presence in the hosts' playing XI for the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad.

There were reports suggesting Yadav would replace Jasprit Bumrah, who has been released from the Indian team ahead of the final Test. Ajinkya Rahane's comment on the 33-year-old's fitness has lent credence to those reports.

Generally a back-up for the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bumrah, Umesh Yadav got his opportunity to lead the attack for the injury-ravaged visitors Down Under. But he picked up a calf injury in the Boxing Day Test which ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

Nevertheless, Yadav is now back to bowling at full throttle in the nets. And Rahane seemed pretty upbeat about the pacer's return to full fitness at the pre-match press conference.

"Umesh is ready to go, looking really good, bowling really well. We had some really good sessions in the nets and we are really happy that he is back," Ajinkya Rahane said.

How has Umesh Yadav fared in India with the red ball?

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has had to endure criticism for being inconsistent with his line and length. He has also been held accountable for leaking runs a number of times. However, the 33-year-old always seemed to be a different bowler on home soil.

The Vidarbha pacer has troubled the opposition batsmen, especially with reverse swing. In just 28 Tests in India, Umesh Yadav has a commendable 96 wickets to his name. He was at the peak of his prowess in the hosts' incredible 2019 home season, wherein he had 23 scalps in 4 Tests.

Advertisement

The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and T Natarajan grabbed the limelight at a time when Umesh was away from the game. Thus, he will be keen to prove why he is still one of the better exponents of fast bowling India have up their sleeve.

Umesh Yadav in home Tests



Before 2017

14 Tests, 33 wickets @ 34.45 and SR of 65.6



After 2017

14 Tests, 63 wickets @ 19.34 and SR of 35.2



Surely, India are playing him in the 4th Test?#INDvENGhttps://t.co/gXKexOKkNV — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 1, 2021

Umesh Yadav is also expected to take the burden off Ishant in the last Test. That said, it remains to be seen how quickly his body adapts to the conditions after coming back from a long injury lay-off.