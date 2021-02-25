“As long as Rohit Sharma is there, I don’t think there is much to worry about” - Deep Dasgupta

Speaking highly of Rohit Sharma, Deep Dasgupta stated that the Indian opener makes batting look easy on any given surface. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the ongoing pink-ball Test will be in India’s grasp as long as Rohit stays at the crease.

After England were snuffed out for a paltry 112, India lost Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara early. Rohit Sharma steadied the ship with a fluent 57* off 82 balls. While complains about the pitch aiding turn from Day 1 have been going around, Deep Dasgupta opined that Rohit Sharma’s innings defied popular opinion.

“It’s Rohit actually, the way he batted. I mean, the best part about Rohit is that when he is batting, every pitch looks easy to bat on. It’s so unfair to assess a pitch, watching Rohit bat on it because he just makes it look so easy. As long as Rohit is there, I don’t think there is much to worry about,” Dasgupta told Sports Today.

India ended Day 1 at 99 for 3, just 13 runs adrift of England’s first-innings total.

"That's impressive" - Deep Dasgupta on Ajinkya Rahane joining Rohit Sharma in the middle

Ajinkya Rahane is batting overnight on 1 off 3 balls

After being reduced to 34 for 2, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together a 64-run partnership for the third wicket to put India in the driver’s seat. However, with just four balls remaining in the day, Jack Leach got rid of the Indian skipper.

While many expected Ishant Sharma to come in as a nightwatchman, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane strode out to a thunderous applause from the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Deep Dasgupta was also left impressed by the move.

“That’s impressive and not just that but also the very first ball he played – long stretch forward, on the middle of the bat, even though I mean the single he got was streaky but we will take that,” Dasgupta, who played 8 Tests and 5 ODIs, stated.

Both Rohit Sharma and India would want to score big and inflict an innings defeat on Joe Root’s men. England need to win the ongoing Test and the next one to secure a date with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. India, on the other hand, require a one-Test winning margin to seal the spot.