"Blue, bat and 22 yards" - Suryakumar Yadav hard at work ahead of England T20Is

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav is working hard in the nets ahead of India’s five-match T20I series against England.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia earned their maiden call-up to the national team when India’s squad for the T20I series was announced.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 30-year-old uploaded a picture from a practice session. He is seen focusing hard on the ball as he gets in position to play a sweep shot.

Along with the picture, Suryakumar Yadav included the caption:

“Blue, bat and 22 yards.... feels like home.”

The post was accompanied with the Indian flag and the ‘Nazar’ amulet (to protect one from evil eye).

There was a massive backlash when Suryakumar Yadav was not chosen for the T20I series in Australia, despite being a consistent performer in domestic cricket as well for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The batsman has been pivotal to Mumbai Indians’ title triumphs in the last two editions of the IPL, scoring 400 runs both times.

In 77 first-class games, he has amassed 5326 runs at an average of 44.01 with 14 hundreds and 26 fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav is a great role model for youngsters: VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman rated Suryakumar Yadav very highly and described him as a great role model for youngsters.

Speaking about the batsman’s maiden call-up to the Indian team, Laxman said on Star Sports:

"He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly -- all positive run getters in first class cricket expect to get into the Indian team -- but it is difficult."

Praising Suryakumar Yadav for not giving up despite being constantly overlooked, Laxman added:

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? He goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player.”

According to Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav eventually forced the selectors to pick him with his excellent performances. The 46-year-old continued:

"Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, 'If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!' the only way you can do that is by your performance -- we're not sure if he will get to be in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team.”

Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to make an impact in the five-match T20I series, which kicks-off on March 12.