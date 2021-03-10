“Do it for yourself” - KL Rahul gets into shape ahead of T20I series

Team India batsman KL Rahul is working hard to stay in shape ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, which starts in Ahmedabad on March 12.

KL Rahul did not take part in the Test series, where India trounced England 3-1. However, he will be crucial to India’s fortunes in the limited-overs contests, as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen in white-ball cricket.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, KL Rahul posted a picture from one of training sessions in the gym and captioned it:

“Do it for yourself.”

KL Rahul had a mixed series in Australia. He scored a fifty apiece in the T20Is and well as the ODI series. However, a lot will be expected of him in the home series against England.

KL Rahul is currently the No. 3 batsman in the ICC's latest T20I batting rankings.

KL Rahul could continue to open in the T20I series

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India in Australia in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, with Sharma back in the mix, India are in a quandary over KL Rahul’s batting position in the T20I series against England.

While some experts want the team to retain the tried and tested Sharma - Dhawan pair at the top, others like VVS Laxman opine that KL Rahul must open with Rohit Sharma, while Dhawan can be the back-up opener. Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman said in this regard:

"It will be a tough question, as far as the selection of the second opener is concerned. There's no doubt about that because Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice in white-ball cricket. I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years, I think, the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman, and he has done really well in that position."

On Dhawan, Laxman observed:

"Yes, Shikhar Dhawan had a fabulous IPL, the way he batted at the top of the order, scoring centuries for Delhi Capitalsm and then he has been in tremendous form for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare (Trophy), where he scored a big 100 in that tournament as well."

However, Laxman put his weight behind KL Rahul opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, saying in this regard:

"With KL Rahul (and Rohit Sharma) as an opening combination, you want someone who's second. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, you have to identify who your openers are going to be there in the competition and back them; don't chop and change. You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form.”

KL Rahul has a tremendous T20I record, scoring 1542 runs in 45 matches at a strike-rate of 144.92 and an average of 44.05.