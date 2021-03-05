India vs England tickets: How to book tickets for the T20I series in Ahmedabad?

Ticket bookings for the India vs England T20I series in Ahmedabad opened on Friday morning.

The two teams played the third and fourth Test matches of their ICC World Test Championship series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, both sides will be familiar with the conditions at the world's largest stadium heading into the five-match T20I series.

The first India vs England T20I will be played on March 12. Dates for the next four matches are March 14, 16, 18, and 20, respectively.

The start time for the India vs England T20I matches in Ahmedabad is 7:00 PM IST.

The series will be vital for both nations as two T20 World Cups will take place in the next two years, with India hosting the 2021 edition. Both sides will look to experiment slightly in the upcoming five T20Is, thereby inching closer to their final team combination for the mega event.

Here are all the ticketing details for the India vs England T20I series in Ahmedabad.

Where can you book IND vs ENG T20I series tickets?

The Gujarat Cricket Association posted an update about the upcoming India vs England series on Instagram earlier today. The GCA publicized that the ticket booking for the T20I series is now open.

Advertisement

Fans can buy tickets for the five T20I matches between India and England on bookmyshow.com as well as gujaratcricketassociation.com.

What is the cost of the India vs England T20I series tickets?

Both India and England are former T20 World Cup winners

As mentioned earlier, the ticket booking for the India vs England T20I series began on March 5. The passes for all five matches are up for grabs, with prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000 per ticket.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GCA and BCCI will allow only 50% crowd attendance for the T20Is. Several renowned cricketers from both teams will feature in the five matches, and it won't come as a surprise if tickets for all games are sold out before the series even begins.