"England's batting in these conditions is not good enough" - Andrew Strauss

Former England captain Andrew Strauss blamed the visitors for failing to stand up to India’s bowlers yet again in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

England won the toss and decided to take the first strike. But despite the pitch not offering as much assistance to spin as the one on the previous side, the visitors crumbled to 205 all out.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening day’s play on Channel 4, Andrew Strauss admitted that England’s batsmen were just not good enough, saying:

"The Indian bowling was good; we've come to expect good quality Indian bowling... but let's not hide away from the truth; England's batting in these conditions is not good enough, quite frankly.”

The 44-year-old added that, to do well in India, opponents need to bat well in the first innings. Strauss pointed out that England have been found wanting badly in this regard. He stated:

"You can think of all sorts of excuses around pitches and balls and inexperience, but if you want to win in India, you have got to find a way of getting first-innings runs, and England haven't been able to do that.”

England were all out for 205 in 75.5 overs as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin again dominated proceedings, claiming seven wickets between themselves.

Ben Stokes top-scored for England with a hard-fought 55, while Dan Lawrence made a defiant 46. The rest of the batting, however, failed to make much of an impact.

Hardest conditions I've faced as a batsman: England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Speaking at the end of the first day’s play, Ben Stokes admitted he encountered the "hardest conditions" he has faced as a Test batsman.

Stokes displayed great determination during his innings before being done in by an arm ball from Washington Sundar. The England all-rounder said:

"I have played like 70 odd games now, these are the hardest conditions that I have faced as a batsman. Obviously, I have played all around the world. I think it is a case of finding it in your own way; it's not about like you go and say 'this is what we need to do better as a group'. It is about how we can go about it as individuals, and when we come back here next time, (it will be about) how we progressed as individuals because everyone plays in a different way.”

After bowling out England cheaply, India reached stumps on 24 for 1, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on eight and Cheteshwar Pujara on 15.