“England will come back strongly in the pink-ball Test” - Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More feels England could come back hard in the pink-ball Test despite going down to India by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai.

With the series locked at 1-1, India and England will lock horns in the third Test in Ahmedabad, which starts on February 24. The last time India played in a pink-ball Test, they were rolled over for a paltry 36 runs in Adelaide, though.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, More said that England have the bowling attack to trouble India in the pink-ball Test. He did not feel that the Adelaide disaster would play on the hosts’ mind, but did add:

“When you play with the pink ball, you think twice. The ball swings a lot. It is going to be a new challenge for both the teams. The toss will be a vital factor. England have got good seam bowlers for pink-ball cricket. We also have fantastic fast bowlers in our attack. It’s going to be an interesting Test match.

Praising the England team, Kiran More added:

“England will come back strongly. They are a good team. They are innovative in Test cricket. They\ way they came in and won the first Test match… India will have to work very hard in the next Test match.”

James Anderson is going to make a lot of difference in the pink-ball Test: Kiran More

After getting rested for the second Test, England’s pace spearhead James Anderson will be raring to go in the pink-ball Test.

Anderson’s three-wicket burst in the second innings of the opening Test paved the way for England’s victory. Speaking about Anderson, More said:

“One of the greatest fast bowlers in world cricket. He is still going strong. This wine is very expensive wine. Any captain would love to have a bowler like him. He doesn’t give away too many runs. He is an outstanding fielder. Batters don’t like Anderson. He is swinging the ball. He is at you all the time. He bowls in-swingers, out-swingers. He doesn’t give you an inch, and has got a beautiful bouncer also. He is going to make a lot of difference in the next Test match.”

England have announced their 17-man squad for the pink-ball Test. Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow have made comebacks after being rested for the first half of the series. Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been given a break for the last two Tests.

England squad for the pink-ball Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.