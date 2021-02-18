'It will be advantage Axar Patel on his home ground' - Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More feels Axar Patel will have an added advantage on his home ground in Ahmedabad when India face England in the third Test next week.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel made a memorable Test debut in Chennai, claiming a five-wicket haul in the second innings. India won the Test by 317 runs to square the four-match series 1-1.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, More opined that Axar Patel would enjoy bowling at his home ground, the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, during the Day-Night encounter. More said:

“Next match, he is going to play on his home ground, so advantage Axar Patel.”

Praising the 27-year-old’s performance in the second Test, More added that it was a dream debut for Axar Patel. He stated:

“You get seven wickets in a Test match, especially when you win a Test… I remember when I made by debut, it was a great feeling. It gives you a different kind of confidence. Winning a Test match, you ask any cricketer they’ll love it. He (Axar Patel) got the right wicket to bowl on."

Terming Axar Patel a good all-rounder, More added to his praise and stated:

“He can score a hundred for you in Test cricket and he is an outstanding fielder. Jadeja is not in the team as he is unfit. But, Axar has come in and has done a great job.”

Kuldeep Yadav not under-bowled, Ashwin and Axar Patel were too good - Kiran More

More defended the ploy not to give too many overs to Kuldeep Yadav in Chennai. According to More, four bowlers were enough to do the job in the second Test. More further said:

“He (Kuldeep) was not under-bowled. The situation demanded it. England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings. Four bowlers were enough. Good that Kuldeep did not bowl too much. Next Test match he will bowl more and will get a five-for. When somebody’s bowling in rhythm and getting wickets, you’ve got to allow him to bowl. Ashwin was given the go in the last Test match and Axar Patel bowled very well. We have good bench strength and we are showing world cricket that we are a strong Test team.”

A brilliant win and a special feeling to contribute 🇮🇳 Look forward to the next one.



Special mention to @ImRo45 and @ashwinravi99 - was inspiring to watch the champions at their best. pic.twitter.com/8sB8GhhykU — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 16, 2021

With the four-match series locked 1-1, India and England will meet in the pink-ball Test at Motera in Ahmedabad, starting February 24.