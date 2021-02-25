"Rohit Sharma was born to open the batting"- Twitterati hails opener for a phenomenal fifty

Rohit Sharma continued from where he had left off in Chennai by bringing up another impressive half-century in testing conditions against the pink ball under the lights in the day-night test.
The 33-year-old negotiated the early burst from the England pacers and then pounced on the bad deliveries. While the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli initially struggled, Rohit Sharma looked at home and brought up his 50 in just 63 balls.
Twitterati ecstatic after Rohit Sharma's fifty
Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 57 and will resume tomorrow, aiming to get a big score. Fans have gone berserk over the 33-year-old's sensational innings and believe they could see a big hundred from their "Hitman" on Thursday. Here is what they had to say:
The star opener was coming into this series under a bit of scrutiny with the ways he was getting out Down Under. Having got off to starts in all four innings against Australia, the 33-year-old somehow threw his wicket away.
The criticism increased with a poor performance in the first Test against England and some even began to question his place in the Test team. However, like all great players do, Rohit Sharma bounced back in style.
Following a magnificent 161 on a rank-turner in Chennai, Rohit has shown that he also has the technique to play swing bowling as an opener through his half-century in Ahmedabad.
Team India are now just 13 runs behind England's modest first-innings score of 112. Although the hosts lost their talisman Kohli in the last over of the day, they will be satisfied with the way things have panned out on Day 1.
The onus will now be on Rohit and other batsmen to help Team India post a huge first innings total. If they achieve that, they will have this England team under immense pressure. The visitors will be desperate to take quick wickets on Day 2 to stage a comeback in this game.