"Shuru hote hi khatam hogaya!"- Twitterati erupts as India beat England inside two days

India have come up trumps on one of the most eventful days in the history of Test cricket. With their win by 10 wickets, the hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.

On a day that saw 17 wickets fall, the hosts showed slightly better application both with the bat and the ball. Although the beleaguered visitors had their moments, they couldn't quite capitalize on them.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach 400 wickets. But the real architect of this incredible win was all-rounder Axar Patel, who took a stupendous 11 wickets in the game.

Fans on Twitter hail Team India after emphatic win

Fans on Twitter had to go through an emotional rollercoaster throughout Day 2, as the pendulum of advantage shifted from one side to the other. Thrilled by India's win, Twitterati went gaga over the hosts' incredible performance.

Here is what they had to say:

Indian captains with most Test wins at home:



Virat Kohli - 22* wins

MS Dhoni - 21 wins

M Azharuddin - 13 wins



The student overtakes the master 😁#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TMsEzPSptl — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 25, 2021

As expected, the end came quickly. India were the better team in these tricky conditions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

It’s well-known that Rohit Sharma is arguably India’s most destructive white-ball batsman on a flat wicket. He’s proving this series that he might be India’s most adept Test batsman technically speaking on a challenging pitch at home #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021

Don’t blame the pitch. It was just lousy batting, and disrespect for the role conditions play in Test cricket that finished this match in just over 5 sessions. The less worse batting side won. This lack of commitment will kill Test cricket, not pitches.#INDvsENG — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 25, 2021

What a win!..Just speechless!...Virat Kohli surpassed Dhoni for most Test win in home soil!..#INDvsENG @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/AVHAK7nVZb — Deep point (@cristorian_45) February 25, 2021

We Won❤

Unstoppable Indian Team🇮🇳❤



Heroes of today's match.

Akshar Patel, Rohit Sharma,

R Ashwin nd captain Virat Kohli.❤#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/wPN2ccgse8 — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) February 25, 2021

"The pitch is same for both teams, We need to prepare our mind according to the pitch" : Rohit Sharma said before 3rd test.



He kept his words and played a terrific knock today. 1st innings 66 Runs & 2nd innings 25* 🔥#INDvsENG • #RohitSharma • @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/frWkZEVEtL — #Mi Vivek (@miPatilVivek) February 25, 2021

Runs scored in this test match;



Rohit Sharma : 91



Rest of the Indian team ; 89



The man for tough situations @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Chandler Bing (@BeingChandler_) February 25, 2021

#INDvsENG

When you waited 8 days for 3rd Test but it ended in 2 days pic.twitter.com/NwrOiwoI4o — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 25, 2021

#INDvsENG

India wins before the end of the second day.

Fans be like: pic.twitter.com/GEwOUeKPxt — Prashant (@iamashish___) February 25, 2021

Team India With Rohit Sharma in Home Tests



Played : 17

Won - 15

Lost - 1

Drawn - 1



Even in Last Two Tests the difference b/w two sides was Rohit Sharma.



Impact Of Hitman @ImRo45 💉💉#INDvsENG — ADARSH (@Adarshdvn45) February 25, 2021

#INDvsENG

India beat England in just 2 days!

Fans: pic.twitter.com/eY3MwAkxbR — Vɩĸʌsʜ Jʌɗʜʌv (@garreeb_memer) February 25, 2021

India resumed Day 2 with 7 wickets in hand and just 13 runs behind England's first innings total of 112. The hosts looked to push on and get a huge first innings lead. However, Joe Root had other ideas, as he brought his team roaring back into the game.

Root did the damage with the ball, picking up his maiden fifer in Tests. The hosts were bundled out sensationally for just 145, losing their last 7 wickets for just 46 runs.

England would have believed they are well and truly back in the game. But both Ashwin and Patel spun a web, restricting England to their lowest-ever total against the hosts. Bowled out for just 81, the visitors set India a modest target of 49 runs.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill saw off the small period before dinner unscathed. They completed the formalities on returning from the break and sealed a thumping win in the end.

With this, India just need to avoid defeat in the final Test match of the series to secure their place in the World Test Championship Final. England, on the other hand, are out of the race to Lord's and will fight to salvage a drawn series.