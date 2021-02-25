"Shuru hote hi khatam hogaya!"- Twitterati erupts as India beat England inside two days

India have come up trumps on one of the most eventful days in the history of Test cricket. With their win by 10 wickets, the hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.
On a day that saw 17 wickets fall, the hosts showed slightly better application both with the bat and the ball. Although the beleaguered visitors had their moments, they couldn't quite capitalize on them.
Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach 400 wickets. But the real architect of this incredible win was all-rounder Axar Patel, who took a stupendous 11 wickets in the game.
Fans on Twitter hail Team India after emphatic win
Fans on Twitter had to go through an emotional rollercoaster throughout Day 2, as the pendulum of advantage shifted from one side to the other. Thrilled by India's win, Twitterati went gaga over the hosts' incredible performance.
Here is what they had to say:
India resumed Day 2 with 7 wickets in hand and just 13 runs behind England's first innings total of 112. The hosts looked to push on and get a huge first innings lead. However, Joe Root had other ideas, as he brought his team roaring back into the game.
Root did the damage with the ball, picking up his maiden fifer in Tests. The hosts were bundled out sensationally for just 145, losing their last 7 wickets for just 46 runs.
England would have believed they are well and truly back in the game. But both Ashwin and Patel spun a web, restricting England to their lowest-ever total against the hosts. Bowled out for just 81, the visitors set India a modest target of 49 runs.
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill saw off the small period before dinner unscathed. They completed the formalities on returning from the break and sealed a thumping win in the end.
With this, India just need to avoid defeat in the final Test match of the series to secure their place in the World Test Championship Final. England, on the other hand, are out of the race to Lord's and will fight to salvage a drawn series.