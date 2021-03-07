I will stick with Wriddhiman Saha as the second keeper: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has opined that Team India should stick with Wriddhiman Saha as their second Test keeper.

Saha last played for India in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Rishabh Pant's outstanding performances since then have relegated him to the bench.

Rishabh Pant is now the 2nd-highest Test run scorer in 2021 🔥



How many will he score before the end of the year?#INDvENG #IndiaTaiyarHai #AmdavadTaiyarChe #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IBGs0GU5Sb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2021

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra asked Harbhajan Singh if India should persist with the 36-year-old Wriddhiman Saha as the backup keeper or look for younger options.

While observing that it is a tough call, the Turbanator wants the Indian team to continue with the Bengal keeper for the time being.

"It is a difficult choice but if I have to choose, I will stick with Wriddhiman Saha. He has been with the team for a long time. He is a very safe keeper and has very good hands. Rishabh Pant has grown in stature, not only as a batsman but as a keeper as well and will keep improving as he keeps on playing," said Singh.

The former Indian spinner reasoned Wriddhiman Saha is still fit as a fiddle while adding it is great that other options are waiting in the wings.

"I feel for some time Wriddhiman Saha will have to be kept along with the team. I agree he is 35 years old but the sort of fitness he has, I feel he is still better than most of the youngsters. It is good that we have quite a few options - we have KL Rahul and the bold Ishan Kishan," added Harbhajan Singh.

You will not be able to play five bowlers if you play Wriddhiman Saha: Aakash Chopra

Wriddhiman Saha averages less than 30 in Test cricket

While acknowledging Wriddhiman Saha is arguably the best gloveman in the world, Aakash Chopra pointed out the Indian team may have to forego playing five bowlers if they include him as the keeper.

"I agree with you that you may not get a keeper like Wriddhi in the entire world but whenever you play him, you will have to change the team's composition and will not be able to play five bowlers," said Chopra.

Harbhajan Singh observed that in such a scenario he would opt for Ishan Kishan as the second keeper, as he brings to the table similar attributes as those of Pant.

"If you watch closely, Rishabh Pant provides the balance to the team which allows you to play five bowlers because he is a proper batsmen. But when you look towards Wriddhi, the captain is not that confident of playing five bowlers. If the thinking is like that, then I feel Ishan Kishan can be a very good choice because he is a strong batsman and a match-winner. He is also a similar kind of player who plays shots and keeps well also," concluded Singh.

Aakash Chopra signed off by naming KS Bharat as another option the Indian team can look towards and added that VVS Laxman spoke highly of him.

Kishan has scored 2665 runs in 44 first-class matches at an average of 37.53. Bharat has amassed 4283 runs in 78 encounters at an almost similar average of 37.24.

Looking at Rishabh Pant's glove-work through the #INDvENG Test series, safe to assume that India have now moved past Wriddhiman Saha, methinks. Won't be surprised if Ishan Kishan or Srikar Bharat are picked as the backup wicket-keeper in the near future. — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 6, 2021