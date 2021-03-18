“Hardik Pandya’s bat is not working; England are bowling throat balls against him” - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja feels England have done their homework well against Hardik Pandya, which is why the Indian all-rounder is struggling with the bat in the ongoing T20I series.

Hardik Pandya scored 19 off 21 in the first T20I and 17 off 15 in the third. India lost both games while batting first after losing the toss.

According to Raja, England have exploited the 27-year-old’s weakness against the short ball, and the Mumbai Indians all-rounder has been found wanting. In his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain said in this regard:

“Hardik Pandya’s bat is not working. England are bowling throat balls against him. They know they can’t afford to bowl full to him or make him face spin. So they are sticking to short-of-good length, and Pandya is appearing ungainly while trying to go for the big shots. We don’t expect him to score 17 off 20 balls. He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool.”

Hardik Pandya was excellent with the bat in the limited-overs games in Australia. He registered scores of 90 and 92 not out in the ODIs and hammered an unbeaten 42 off 22 in the second T20I in Sydney. Against England, though, Hardik Pandya has struggled to get his big hits going.

According to Raja, England’s fast bowling against India’s top and middle-order has been top notch. Raja explained:

“When you have this kind of opening combination against England, and they’re getting out early, pressure is bound to be created. Ishan Kishan was being batted at No. 3, and England pulled off a brilliant strategy of bowling short to him. Besides, Rishabh Pant is getting out after scoring 25. He shouldn’t be getting out after being set.”

An entertaining 70-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helps India post 156/6.



The 🇮🇳 skipper top-scores with a 46-ball 77* 👏#INDvENG | https://t.co/ijRJxQ94R9 pic.twitter.com/QMH750jQaT — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

Hardik Pandya at no. 7 not in India’s best interest: Ajay Jadeja

Former India player Ajay Jadeja had earlier opined that Hardik Pandya’s batting prowess is not being fully utilised by the team. Hardik Pandya came out to bat at No. 7 in the third T20I. Speaking to Cricbuzz in this regard, Jadeja said:

“I feel some players are not playing in their ideal positions. For example, I am a big fan of how Hardik Pandya plays his game. When he came out to bat, look at the England bowlers who had overs left: Archer, Wood and an over or two of someone else.”

Jadeja continued:

“You know the pace at which Hardik Pandya bats when he’s having a good day. You have to think whether you want to up the ante when your batsmen are facing Archer or Wood, or when someone like Jordan or Sam Curran is bowling. That’s why I feel India’s current batting lineup isn’t in their best interest.”

England's planning has been superb in the #INDvENG series, targeting batsmen with match-ups, and bowling to well researched plans.



As @fwildecricket argues, England's bowling to Hardik Pandya typifies that best of all.



🔊 Listen to the full podcast here: https://t.co/7Tl4QHbssG pic.twitter.com/Px7OYhuCes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 17, 2021

India face England in the fourth T20I on Thursday, needing to win to stay alive in the five-match series.