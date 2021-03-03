“Haven’t underestimated Axar Patel, he has exploited the surfaces really well” - Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root on Wednesday said that his team have not underestimated left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has exploited the conditions very well to put India on top.

Axar Patel has been one of the stars of the series for India. After picking up seven wickets in his debut Test in Chennai, the left-arm spinner was almost unplayable during the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, picking up 11 scalps as the ball skidded on more than usual.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad, Root said about Axar Patel:

"I definitely do not think that we underestimated Axar Patel. I think he has exploited the surfaces really well; he has managed to beat both edges of the bat. For any spinner, it is exactly what you are trying to do, every spinner is trying to keep all the modes of dismissals in play. I think he has done that very well; we have to make sure that we are covering our stumps and one goes past the outside edge, we just have to accept that.”

Root, however, admits that England cannot allow Axar Patel to dominate proceedings in the fourth Test. The England captain will want his batters to be positive against the left-arm spinner and give him something to think about. Hoe Root said in this regard:

"We have got to put pressure back on the bowler; if we do get balls to score off, we have to make sure that we put them away. Similarly, if we get the opportunity to get off strike, we have to do that. It is trusting the basics of the game, and it is the most important thing for a team. We have that confidence in our team.”

Axar Patel made the batsmen play every ball: Harbhajan Singh

Earlier, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh explained that Axar Patel’s ability to make batsmen play every ball has been the key to his success in the ongoing four-match series.

Speaking ahead of the fourth Test, Harbhajan Singh said in a chat show on Star Sports' Cricket Connected:

"The most difficult balls were the ones where the batsman had to face with the bat, and I believe Axar Patel was the best bowler in this game because the batsman had to play every ball, and Axar himself didn't know whether the ball will spin or not.”

Further, at a virtual press conference, England opener Zak Crawley too described Axar Patel as someone who is very good, especially in India conditions, and has been very accurate as well.

Axar Patel has claimed 18 wickets in the two Tests against England, continuing his dream start to life in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner will look to do more of the same and help his team take the series to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Lord's.