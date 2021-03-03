"Axar Patel himself didn't know whether the ball will spin or not" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that Axar Patel was India’s best bowler in the third Test as he made the England batsmen play every ball.

According to Harbhajan, the left-arm spinner himself wasn’t aware whether the ball would spin or not, so one can imagine the plight of the batsmen.

The former cricketer was speaking ahead of the fourth Test between India and England, which begins on March 4 in Ahmedabad. In a chat on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Harbhajan explained:

"The most difficult balls were the ones where the batsman had to face with the bat and I believe Axar Patel was the best bowler in this game because the batsman had to play every ball and Axar himself didn't know whether the ball will spin or not.”

Harbhajan Singh also explained how a slow bowler should bowl on a spinning track.

The 40-year-old pointed out that the bowler first needs to gage the amount of spin that needs to be imparted on the ball so that it doesn’t miss the stumps. The "turbanator" further said:

"At the beginning of our journey, the spinners are taught to hit the stump -- the ball should hit the stump after the spin. If the wicket has spin then the bowler needs to judge how much spin is required, and if you're missing the stumps constantly then it's the bowler's fault. If there is a spinning track or any other track, there is always a challenge to bowl.”

Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in the Ahmedabad Test, most of them bowled or lbw as the pink-ball encounter ended in under two days.

Axar Patel is very good in these conditions: Zak Crawley

Advertisement

Ahead of the final Test, England opener Zak Crawley also praised Axar Patel. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Crawley described the 27-year-old as a very accurate bowler. He said:

"You know, he (Axar Patel) is a very good bowler, especially in these conditions, he has been very accurate, he doesn't give you much to score, and he has got one that goes straight on, in these conditions, one (to) turn, so he is very good bowler.”

Crawley believes batting will be slightly easier with the red ball in play, but added that Axar Patel’s arm ball will still remain a threat. The 23-year-old stated:

“It depends on the pitch. If it is the same pitch, I do think it will be slightly easier. The pink ball was a bit harder and therefore skidded on quite quickly, which is why we saw Axar (Patel) get so many wickets lbw and bowled. I think he still has that ball in his armoury (one that skids on) for sure and he will still be a massive threat. It might not skid on with the same pace as the pink ball but it won't be completely different.”

Advertisement

Axar Patel has claimed 18 wickets in the two Tests he has played so far.