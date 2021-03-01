India vs England, 4th Test: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India will take on England in the fourth and final test of the Paytm Test series on Thursday, 4th March, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will go into this match with a 2-1 lead in this series.

Virat Kohli's men last won in the controversial pink ball test that concluded within two days. The cricketing fraternity was divided over the playing surface that spun heavily right from Day 1.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin ran through England's batting lineup on the first day, bowling them out for a meager 112. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's solid knock got India close to a first-innings lead at the end of Day 1.

However, Jack Leach and Joe Root triggered an Indian collapse that saw The Men in Blue finish with a lead of just 33 runs.

However, India struck back fiercely to bowl England out once again, this time for 81. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played very well to reach the target of 49 runs within eight overs.

Axar Patel won the Man of the Match award for his 11 wickets in the match. On the other hand, Ashwin reached the 400-wicket landmark in the third Test, becoming the second-fastest bowler to achieve this feat.

With that result, England are now out of contention for qualification for the World Test Championship finals and will look to level the series. Meanwhile, India need to avoid defeat to qualify. If The Men in Blue lose, Australia will go through to the finals.

With plenty at stake in this game, both sides will look to give it their all for one last time in this Paytm Test series, and another exciting encounter is on the cards.

Match details

Advertisement

Date: March 4 - 8, 2021 (Thursday - Monday).

Time: 09:30 AM (IST), 04:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: The Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Report

It should remain hot and sunny in Ahmedabad on all five days, with an average temperature of 37.5 degrees celsius. No rain interruptions should occur.

Pitch Report

While it isn't likely to spin as much as it did in the pink ball test, one would certainly expect the wicket for the fourth test to assist the spinners once again. The ball is likely to start turning right from Day 1, and batsmen should look to keep the scoreboard ticking to get to a decent total.

Predicted XIs

India

Axar Patel was exceptional with the ball in the third Test.

With Jasprit Bumrah set to miss this game, one of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will replace him. No other changes are expected.

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma.

England

Advertisement

Zak Crawley(R) batted well for England in the first innings.

Dominic Bess should join Jack Leach in England's spin bowling attack, replacing Stuart Broad. Daniel Lawrence could get another opportunity in place of the struggling Ollie Pope.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope/ Daniel Lawrence, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, and James Anderson.

Match prediction

A confident Indian side playing to secure a place in the WTC finals should edge out England to take the series 3-1 in conditions favoring the spinners.

Prediction: India to win

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.