"There is no doubt that R Ashwin is a legend" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said there is no doubting R Ashwin's legendary status, considering the number of matches he has won for the Indian team.

R Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to breach the 400-wicket milestone in the longest format of the game. He recently achieved the landmark in 77 Tests and is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who did so in 72 matches.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh pointed out that R Ashwin deserves all the accolades as he has been a proven match-winner for the Indian cricket team.

"Taking 400 wickets is a very big thing and that too in Test cricket, a format which tests you mentally, physically and every other way. So to dismiss 400 batsmen in that and win the team match after match is a huge thing. There is no doubt that R Ashwin is a legend," said Singh.

The Turbanator concurred with Virat Kohli that R Ashwin deserves the "legend" tag and added that he would also address the lanky off-spinner with the same moniker.

"Even if he had not taken 400 wickets, it was not that he would not have been considered a legend because he has won India so many matches. It was great to hear Virat Kohli saying that he will be calling Ashwin as a legend going forward. I will also call him a legend when I meet him next time," observed Harbhajan Singh.

R Ashwin has always dismissed the main opposition batsmen: Harbhajan Singh

R Ashwin has had the wood on Ben Stokes in Test cricket

Harbhajan Singh was also asked about R Ashwin's outstanding record against Ben Stokes.

While naming Joe Root and Stokes as the premier batsmen in the England lineup, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that a bowler needs to target such players.

"A bowler's main task is to take wickets and that too the one which is most essential for the team, the main batsman from the opposition team. If I see this England batting, there are two big names in Ben Stokes and Joe Root. They have the ability to take England to a situation from where they can control the match," said Singh.

The 40-year-old lauded R Ashwin for shouldering the responsibility of dismissing the main opposition batsmen and expressed hope that he continues to do so.

"So, R Ashwin has a greater responsibility to get them out and he has not done that now but has done that very well from the time he has been playing and I pray that he continues doing so going ahead, that R Ashwin keeps a stranglehold on the main batsmen from the opposition team," concluded Harbhajan Singh.

R Ashwin has got the better of Ben Stokes on eleven occasions in Tests - the most he has dismissed any batsman.

The wily off-spinner has always enjoyed the upper hand against left-handed batsmen. He is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to have taken 200 wickets against southpaws, with David Warner (10 times) and Alastair Cook (9 times) being his other principal victims.

