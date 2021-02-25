"Not sure if that’s good for test cricket!" - Yuvraj Singh unhappy with Ahmedabad Test's 2-day finish

As Team India won the third Test against England within 2 days, Yuvraj Singh expressed his qualms about whether the rapid finish was detrimental for the longest format of the game. Singh remarked that had Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh bowled on such pitches, they might have ended their careers with as many as 1000 Test scalps.

In the bizarre Test in Ahmedabad, both teams failed to reach 150 across all four innings. The Test reached its conclusion in just 140.2 overs, becoming the shortest Test match result since the 2nd World War. Just 2 of the total wickets fell to pacers with 5 spinners from both sides gobbling up the remaining 28.

On Thursday, Yuvraj Singh tweeted:

"Finished in 2 days. Not sure if that’s good for test cricket! If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800?" .

Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india 🇮🇳 🙏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 25, 2021

The pitch debate in Ahmedabad has only carried forward from Chennai. After England suffered a 317-run defeat in the southern city, many pundits labeled the wicket to be unsuitable for 5-day Test cricket.

On the other hand, Indian players including Rohit Sharma had come in defense of the spin-favoring wickets pointing to similar results on green tops in England.

Yuvraj Singh hails Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma for their milestones

Besides the magnificent 10-wicket victory, which helped the hosts take an unassailable lead in the series, the Indians also reached other milestones in the 3rd Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma led the way by becoming the 2nd Indian seamers to play 100 Tests.

Axar Patel picked up his maiden 10-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin also became only the second Indian spinner to reach 400 Test wickets. Yuvraj Singh congratulated everyone in his tweet.

"However, congratulations to (India) @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant."

The 3rd Test will commence on March 4th at the same venue.