"I was left astonished"- Bangar on Rishabh Pant's audacious reverse-sweep off Archer

Indian batting team coach Sanjay Bangar has gone gaga over Rishabh Pant's audacity to reverse-sweep yet another premier England fast bowler.

In the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad, the left-hander superbly deposited the bemused Jofra Archer over third-man. A few weeks ago, Rishabh Pant had meted out similar treatment to James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, in the fourth Test at the same venue.

Sanjay Bangar has fallen short of adjectives to describe Rishabh Pant's incredible ability to pull off such a shot against a bowler of Archer's pace and stature. Speaking to Star Sports, the 48-year-old lauded Pant for his sensational performances over the past few months.

"To play a shot like that against a bowler who is bowling at 140-150 kph and that too when Jofra Archer followed him after seeing him getting into a position for a shot like that, and despite that he got bat to ball is praiseworthy. I was left astonished with his talent, ability,and where the skill level has gone," Bangar said.

Rishabh Pant needs to be encouraged to play his natural game: Sanjay Bangar

After that audacious reverse-scoop off Archer, Rishabh Pant followed up with a gorgeous flick the very next ball as he correctly anticipated a full delivery from the first bowler.

However, the left-hander perished for 21 when he holed out to Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes as he failed to push on after making a rousing start on his return to white-ball cricket.

Nevertheless, Bangar has urged the team management to back the youngster and give him a long rope. He reckons one of the main reasons why Rishabh Pant was a success in Australia was because he was given the freedom to play freely.

Bangar knows there will be instances when Pant's audacious shots may not come off. In such situations, the 23-year-old should not be criticised for throwing his wicket away. Instead, he should be encouraged to play his natural game.

"He is a special player; he is a match-winner and stroke-maker. And sometimes he will get out playing such shots. So, it will be necessary that he is encouraged to play his natural game, and he will then be able to win many matches for the team, the way he did in Australia," Bangar said.

Rishabh Pant was not a part of Team India's white-ball squads Down Under. Nevertheless, he worked hard behind the scenes and made the most of his opportunities in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Impressed with Rishabh Pant's will to prove his mettle, Bangar said:

"He did not get much batting before the Australia tour, but he did a lot of hard work. He is playing in the same fashion; he is a game-changer who wins matches for his team."

Rishabh Pant remains a crucial player for the hosts, who are 0-1 down in the ongoing T20I series against England. The in-form left-hander will look to convert his starts and bolster his rather mediocre T20I record with a strong showing in this five-match series.